Palmer College | History of Chiropractic Health 

Daniel David Palmer was a schoolteacher, apiarist, and grocer. His inquisitive nature led him to study the healthcare and religious trends of his time. In 1895 he performed the first chiropractic adjustment to the deaf janitor at his Davenport office, Harvey Lillard. After two adjustments Harvey reported that he could hear quite well. And the rest, as they say, is history. Joining us in the studio today is Dr. Roger Hynes from Palmer College of Chiropractic.