In our latest Parks Near Me segment Service Specialist, Julie Nelson, gave us a tour of an historical site where you can enjoy a leisurely picnic or a challenging hike.
For more information visit blackhawkpark.org
Posted:
Updated:
In our latest Parks Near Me segment Service Specialist, Julie Nelson, gave us a tour of an historical site where you can enjoy a leisurely picnic or a challenging hike.
For more information visit blackhawkpark.org
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]