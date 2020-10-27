Pet of the Week | Humane Society of Scott County Living Local Posted: Oct 27, 2020 / 02:03 PM CDT / Updated: Oct 27, 2020 / 12:24 PM CDT Meet Ernie! This sweet pup is up for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County! Living Local Daily Posts Tasty Tuesday | Steventon’s Video Pet of the Week | Humane Society of Scott County Video Tasty Tuesday | Taste 876 Jamaica Video Carrie Rowan | Tell A New Story Video Catholic Service Board | Cinderella’s Cellar Shop Video The M.A.D. Therapy | Couple During Quarantine Video More Living Local Tasty Tuesday | Living Local Tasty Tuesday | Steventon’s Video Tasty Tuesday | Taste 876 Jamaica Video Tasty Tuesday | Azteca 1 Video Tasty Tuesday | Dinner’s on Me Video Tasty Tuesday | California Burritos Video Tasty Tuesday | Nan & Pap’s Applebutter Video More Tasty Tuesday Meet The Living Local Team Brittany Price Zane Satre More Living Local Bios Farmer's Market Friday | Living Local Farmers’ Market Friday | Papa Jerry’s Fresh Pasta Video Farmers’ Market Friday | Wild Growth Mushrooms Video Farmers’ Market Friday | Farm2Table Video Farmers’ Market Friday | Scherer Custom Meats Video Farmers’ Market Friday | Renegade Kombucha Video Farmers’ Market Friday | Revive Café Video More Farmer's Market Friday Live in Studio | Living Local Live In Studio | Eugene Levy Band Video Live In Studio | Lewis Knudsen | Part 1 Video Live In Studio | Lewis Knudsen | Part 2 Video Live In Studio | The Jimmy Welty Band | Part 1 Video Live In Studio | The Jimmy Welty Band | Part 2 Video Live In Studio | Ruby & Donovan | Part 1 Video