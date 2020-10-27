Pet of the Week | Humane Society of Scott County

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

Meet Ernie! This sweet pup is up for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County! 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Tasty Tuesday | Living Local

More Tasty Tuesday

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Farmer's Market Friday | Living Local

More Farmer's Market Friday

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local