Pet of the Week | Humane Society of Scott County Living Local Posted: Feb 16, 2021 / 02:03 PM CST / Updated: Feb 16, 2021 / 01:15 PM CST Meet Hank! He’s our adorable pet of week from Humane Society of Scott County. Living Local Daily Posts Pet of the Week | Humane Society of Scott County Video Chef Stu | Rico’s Tropical Tacos Video Nahant Marsh Education Center | Blanding’s Turtle Video The Project | National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Video Mississippi Valley Fair | St. Patrick’s Day Celebration & Battle of the Bands Video Dr. Bethany Cook | Kid’s Love Languages Video More Living Local Tasty Tuesday | Living Local QC Local Eats | Brew Video Chef Stu | Zeke’s New Spicy Peanut Chicken Video The Bread Lady | Valentine’s Meal-Kit Video Community Plate | Chef Stu Video Tasty Tuesday | Zeke’s Island Cafe Video Tasty Tuesday | Zeke’s Island Café Video More Tasty Tuesday Meet The Living Local Team Brittany Price Zane Satre More Living Local Bios Farmer's Market Friday | Living Local Farmers’ Market Friday | Icestravaganza 2021 Video Farmers’ Market Friday | The Bread Lady Video Farmers’ Market Friday | Suzanne’s Swiss Bakery Video Farmers’ Market Friday | Papa Jerry’s Fresh Pasta Video Farmers’ Market Friday | Wild Growth Mushrooms Video Farmers’ Market Friday | Farm2Table Video More Farmer's Market Friday Live in Studio | Living Local Live In Studio | Michael Moncada | Part 1 Video Live In Studio | Michael Moncada | Part 2 Video Live In Studio | Eugene Levy Band Video Live In Studio | Lewis Knudsen | Part 1 Video Live In Studio | Lewis Knudsen | Part 2 Video Live In Studio | The Jimmy Welty Band | Part 1 Video