We met our Pet of the Week, Presley! She is a 5-year-old Shepard/Pit Bull mix and would prefer to be the center of attention. Patti McRae, the executive director of the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, said she would do best being the only fur-child in the home and gets along with kids over 12+ years old. To learn more about her, visit www.qcawc.org.