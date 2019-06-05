Living Local

Pet of the Week | Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 10:32 AM CDT

This week we have double the amount of cute in the studio! These cute kittens are up for adoption at the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center. Stacey Teager is in the studio today to introduce the pet of the week and discuss the QCAWC’s Kitten Shower! 

 

Looking to adopt? Click here to see what animals are available for adoption at the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center.

