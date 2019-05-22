Pet of the Week | Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center
Meet Fabio! This 5-year-old terrier mix is up for adoption at the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center. He’s high energy and would benefit from an active owner and even some training classes. Also, Tanya Mattingly is in the studio to discuss the Virtual Kitten Shower!
To see more of the pets up for adoption at the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center, click here.
More Stories
-
Berries! Berries are taking over the…
-
A group in the Quad Cities is keeping…
-
Chuck Swanson, Executive Director of…