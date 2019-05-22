Living Local

Pet of the Week | Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center

Meet Fabio! This 5-year-old terrier mix is up for adoption at the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center. He’s high energy and would benefit from an active owner and even some training classes. Also, Tanya Mattingly is in the studio to discuss the Virtual Kitten Shower! 

