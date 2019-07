Meet Jack! This 10-year-old Shih Tzu is available for adoption at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center. We also have Stacey Teager in the studio to discuss hot weather tips for your pets and the warning signs, risk factors, and what to do if your pet is overheated—avoiding heat exhaustion and heat stroke in your pet this summer.

