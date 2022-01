For decades, the Quad City Conservation Alliance has raised money for local wildlife conservation and educated Quad Citians about the rich natural resources in our area. Today we were joined by QCCA Expo Center Show Director Rob Junker to talk about their upcoming event, Bald Eagle Days.

For more ticket information visit https://qcca.yapsody.com/event/index/701231/quad-city-bald-eagle-days-2022