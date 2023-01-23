We sat down with Kayla Kiesey with the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley to talk about how you can have a ball and provide one on one mentoring for kids in the QCA.
For more information visit bbbsmv.org
Posted:
Updated:
We sat down with Kayla Kiesey with the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley to talk about how you can have a ball and provide one on one mentoring for kids in the QCA.
For more information visit bbbsmv.org
Tristan Tapscott is a Host and Producer of Living Local. Tristan came to the show in September 2022 after having spent nearly 20 years in the entertainment industry as an actor and musician. Quad City audiences may know him as regular at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island where he has graced the stage […]
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]