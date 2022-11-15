Local comedian Chris Schlichting was here to highlight his soaring career and what’s to come in the future.
For more information visit schlickcomedy.com
Posted:
Updated:
Local comedian Chris Schlichting was here to highlight his soaring career and what’s to come in the future.
For more information visit schlickcomedy.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]