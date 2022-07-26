Jonathan Turner stopped by with local dancer and So You Think You Can Dance finalist Essence Wilmington to talk about her journey on the show.
For more information visit facebook.com/essencewdance
Posted:
Updated:
Jonathan Turner stopped by with local dancer and So You Think You Can Dance finalist Essence Wilmington to talk about her journey on the show.
For more information visit facebook.com/essencewdance
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]