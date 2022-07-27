Dave Barajas Jr. was here to talk about how his specialty coffee cake is the perfect dessert for your next gathering.
For more information visit davescoffeecakes.com
Posted:
Updated:
Dave Barajas Jr. was here to talk about how his specialty coffee cake is the perfect dessert for your next gathering.
For more information visit davescoffeecakes.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]