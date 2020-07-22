The concept of a Farmers Market dates all the way back to Egypt over 5,000 years ago when farmers along the Nile came together to sell their fresh produce. The first farmers market in the U.S. opened in 1634 in Boston. Now, nearly 400 years later, growing techniques and other technologies have changed dramatically, the idea behind the farmer’s market is basically unchanged. The QC Online Farmer’s Market is designed to support local growers, bakers and producers.