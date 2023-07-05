The Arc of the Quad Cities Area helps people with disabilities and their families, and this weekend their top athletes will hit the turf helping the Quad City Steamwheelers. QCA Pools and Spas is sponsoring the first ever Spa Bowl! Michael Glanz, executive Director for the Arc of the Quad Cities Area, and Bob Zerull, CEO of QCA Pools and Spas chatted with Tristan about this upcoming event.