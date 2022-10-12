We got to sit down with QC Rising Star Li’l Miss Iowa 2022 Harper Wittmer to talk about how she’s already making her mark with her amazing talent.
For more information visit facebook.com/2022lilmissiowa
Posted:
Updated:
We got to sit down with QC Rising Star Li’l Miss Iowa 2022 Harper Wittmer to talk about how she’s already making her mark with her amazing talent.
For more information visit facebook.com/2022lilmissiowa
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]