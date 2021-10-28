Founder of the Missing Person’s Network Dennis Harker joined us today to talk about an event that will raise funds for their efforts in finding those who are missing and helping out in the search.
For more information visit fb.me/e/2wXrbKb7A or call 309.737.3096
Quad Cities Missing Person’s Network previews trivia night event
