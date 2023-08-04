Want to escape to a different part of the world without the headache of traveling? You can do that at the second annual Multi-Cultural Festival and Quad Cities World Cup. The event showcases the cultural diversity of our community through music, dance, food, and fashion. Brandy talks with the acting director of Q-C Interfaith, Mayra Hernandez, and the U.S Citizenship coordinator for the Q-C Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees, Isaac Carr.