Music can take you around the world, but students with the Quad Cities Symphony’s Youth Orchestra never thought they would experience that first-hand. Forty Quad City Area students just returned from a special European tour. Tristan and Tyler sit down with Local 4 digital reporter and arts and culture expert, Jonathan Turner, to hear about these fantastic students.
