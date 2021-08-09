Quad City Tennis Club | Out and About

Tennis has been one of the most popular sports around for decades. Over the last year and a half, participation in the sport has also dramatically increased in the U.S. due to it being one of the safest to play during the pandemic. That’s also the case in the Quad Cities.

We spoke with Brian Dalhstrom and Alexandria Andrews with the Quad City Tennis Club about what classes and services they have to offer in this segment sponsored by the Quad City Tennis Club. To learn more, visit https://quadcitytennisclub.com/.

