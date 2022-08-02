Employment Representative Heather Deters and Veteran Career Planner Shane Sawyer were with us today to talk about how their upcoming event can help Veterans reach their career goals.
For more information visit facebook.com/IowaWorksDavenport
Posted:
Updated:
Employment Representative Heather Deters and Veteran Career Planner Shane Sawyer were with us today to talk about how their upcoming event can help Veterans reach their career goals.
For more information visit facebook.com/IowaWorksDavenport
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]