Real Estate Seasonal Trends | Kyle Robinson 

If you’ve ever bought or sold a home, you may have heard of the phrase “real estate seasonal trends” which refers to how the season of the year affects the real estate market. Many of us associate winter with tempered expectations for home buying and selling, but how much of an impact does the season really have on the process? Joining us in the studio is Kyle Robinson, Team Lead, The Robinson Group Brokered by eXp Realty, LLC.

To learn more about Kyle Robinson and The Robinson Group Brokered by eXp Realty, LLC., click here.