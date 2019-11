For Illinois residents who fly domestically, a new mandate will require you to use a valid U.S. passport OR obtain a REAL ID from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office. You may be wondering… what is a REAL ID? How do you know what option is best for you? And what next steps should you take to make sure you’re following this new law? Today we’re unpacking these questions and more.

