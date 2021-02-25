Have you noticed your child’s behaviors change during the pandemic? Are you seeing higher levels of anxiety and stress, or even a bit of anger? If your child is having difficulty regulating their emotions with all the added stressors of online learning, loss of extracurricular activities and physical social interactions, you are not alone. Today we’re getting expert advice on how parents can be proactive about their kids’ mental health during these challenging times.
Reena B. Patel | 5 Tips On Getting Your Kids Back In The Game
Posted: / Updated: