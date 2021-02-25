Reena B. Patel | 5 Tips On Getting Your Kids Back In The Game

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

Have you noticed your child’s behaviors change during the pandemic? Are you seeing higher levels of anxiety and stress, or even a bit of anger? If your child is having difficulty regulating their emotions with all the added stressors of online learning, loss of extracurricular activities and physical social interactions, you are not alone. Today we’re getting expert advice on how parents can be proactive about their kids’ mental health during these challenging times.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

At The Movies | Living Local

More At The Movies

Tasty Tuesday | Living Local

More Tasty Tuesday

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local