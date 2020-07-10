Relationship Expert Tino Dietrich | Dating In A Pandemic

Like nearly every aspect of our lives, the dating scene has also been transformed by the coronavirus. If you’re single and ready to mingle, you’ve no doubt experienced some unique challenges caused by the pandemic. For months social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders prohibited any in-person meetings. As restrictions ease, how should singles be approaching courtship? We spoke with relationship and self-care expert Tino Dietrich via Zoom about the ways dating may change after COVID-19.