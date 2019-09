Reptiles are one of the oldest living groups of animals on the planet. During Reptile Day at Niabi Zoo, you can learn more about these amazing animals and how you can help conserve them by enjoying a day filled with special activities, crafts, presentations and fun for the whole family! Joel Vanderbush, Niabi Zoo Curator of Conservation & Education, and a couple of his animal friends are joining us in the studio today!

