You’ve been Rickrolled! Local 4 News & Loving Living Local staff got in on the fun to celebrate the song reaching 1 billion streams on YouTube.

According to Wikipedia, Rickrolling is an internet meme involving the 1987 song “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley. Users will click on a hyperlink assuming it is something else, but end up watching the music video on YouTube. The meme has also extended to using the song’s lyrics in unexpected places.

We do not own the rights to this music.