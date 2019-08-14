RiteCare Speech-Language Clinic | St. Ambrose University

St. Ambrose University is celebrating 10 years of its Master Speech-Language Pathology Program and the SAU RiteCare Speech-Language Pathology Clinic. The program has graduated 235 speech-language pathologists and provided free services to more than 550 children and adults in the Quad Cities. Joining us in studio to tell us more are Dr. Elisa Huff, Ph.D. CCC-SLP, Director of the Graduate Speech Language Pathology Program at St. Ambrose University and Larry Johnsen, Master of Kadosh for Davenport, Iowa Scottish Rite.

