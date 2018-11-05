Living Local

River Bend Foodbank's Student Hunger Drive

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 02:22 PM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 02:22 PM CST

Mike Miller, River Bend Foodbank President & CEO stopped by to thank the community for supporting the Student Hunger Drive, while reminding them that people are hungry and need our support throughout the entire year. To learn more, visit their website.

