Roller skating isn't just for kiddos

The National Heart Association lists roller-skating as just as aerobically effective as running, swimming and biking, with adult skate nights growing here in the Quad Cities we brought in Derek Hamilton with Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, and Kyle Cord owner of Skate City QCA to talk about Adult Skate Events and more.

For more information, you can find the Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, and Skate City QCA on Facebook!