Living Local

Roller skating isn't just for kiddos

By:

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 04:43 PM CST

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 04:43 PM CST

The National Heart Association lists roller-skating as just as aerobically effective as running, swimming and biking, with adult skate nights growing here in the Quad Cities we brought in Derek Hamilton with Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, and Kyle Cord owner of Skate City QCA to talk about Adult Skate Events and more.

For more information, you can find the Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, and Skate City QCA on Facebook!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected