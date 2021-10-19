Rotary to host Quad Cities World Polio Day celebration

Each year on October 24th, Rotary Clubs around the globe honor World Polio Day. We checked in with the Rock Island Rotary’s Bob Swanson and Dr. Bud Phillis to hear more about their local efforts.  
For more information visit rirotary.com

