Jennifer from Doodads was back to show off some of her estate sale finds that will surely turn you home into a holiday masterpiece.
For more information visit facebook.com/doodadsestatesales
Posted:
Updated:
Jennifer from Doodads was back to show off some of her estate sale finds that will surely turn you home into a holiday masterpiece.
For more information visit facebook.com/doodadsestatesales
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]