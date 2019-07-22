School Supply Drive | Davenport Public Library

Studies show that when students have their own school supplies, their grades and classroom behavior improve, and they become more excited about school and learning. However, the cost of those supplies can add up quickly and put a burden on families who are on a tight budget. Thankfully there are efforts underway in our community to help local students with a school supply drive. In the studio today is Bianca Sierra-Luebke, Fairmount Branch Supervisor & Brittany Peacock, Community Outreach Supervisor.

