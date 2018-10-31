Seasonal DIY Tips

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kris Clements of Craft Love stopped by the studio to talk about seasonal DIY ideas. To sign up for classes, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local