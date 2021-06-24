Show and Tell | Breaking News Reporter Ryan Risky

They work on camera or behind the scenes for Local 4 News. When they’re not covering stories in the community, or breaking news, members of our Local 4 News staff are doing interesting things in their off time. We’re highlighting their hidden talents and hobbies in a new segment called Living Local’s Show and Tell. Local 4’s Breaking News Reporter Ryan Risky stopped by to show us his special collection of sports bobbleheads. If you have a news tip or want to learn more about his collection, you can reach Ryan Risky at rrisky@whbf.com.
