Simply Vein’s Dr. Bill Olson talks about venous insufficiency

Dr. Bill Olson educates the viewers about what Venous Insufficiency is. He also discusses the signs and symptoms of the condition and how it is treated.

Dr. William Olson, FACS, a board‐certified surgeon, established Simply Vein to provide the highest‐quality care in minimally invasive treatment for varicose and spider veins in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas. He’s passionate about finding the best solution for patients, including minimally invasive ClosureFast™ radiofrequency ablation, VenaSeal™, venous duplex scanning for spider veins and varicose veins, microphlebectomy and sclerotherapy. You’ll find helpful information for each treatment below. Feel free to contact us with questions regarding our procedures or to schedule a complimentary vein screening. For more information, visit his website, www.simplyvein.org.

