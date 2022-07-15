Founder and Executive Director Tonya Wells joined us to talk about how Sol’s Legacy is using horses and God to help children with their struggles.
For more information visit facebook.com/solslegacy
Posted:
Updated:
Founder and Executive Director Tonya Wells joined us to talk about how Sol’s Legacy is using horses and God to help children with their struggles.
For more information visit facebook.com/solslegacy
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]