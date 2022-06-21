Manager, Katie Otten, joined us to talk about people of all ages can cool down this summer at Lagomarcino’s.
For more information visit molinecentre.org or lagomarcinos.com
Posted:
Updated:
Manager, Katie Otten, joined us to talk about people of all ages can cool down this summer at Lagomarcino’s.
For more information visit molinecentre.org or lagomarcinos.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]