Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: School bus crashes into SUV in East Moline

Spring Learning Series | The Arc of the Quad Cities

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

The Arc of the Quad Cities Area started as a grass roots effort by parents with special needs children. By banding together, these founding parents paved the way for the support and services that many enjoy in our community today. The Arc is getting back to its roots by offering a Spring Learning Series to help parents and other family members hurdle obstacles, relieve anxiety and face challenges with new vigor.

To learn more about the upcoming Spring Learn Series with the Arc of the Quad Cities, click here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Out & About | Living Local

More Out and About

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Farmer's Market Friday | Living Local

More Farmer's Market Friday

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local