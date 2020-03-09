Spring Learning Series | The Arc of the Quad Cities

The Arc of the Quad Cities Area started as a grass roots effort by parents with special needs children. By banding together, these founding parents paved the way for the support and services that many enjoy in our community today. The Arc is getting back to its roots by offering a Spring Learning Series to help parents and other family members hurdle obstacles, relieve anxiety and face challenges with new vigor.

