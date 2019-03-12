St. Patrick's Day Kaleidoscope Workshop
Did you know that it was a German immigrant that made the kaleidoscope popular in the US? Did you also know that the German American Heritage Center & Museum is hosting a kaleidoscope workshop this Sunday? Working with local artist Tom Chouteau—the German American Heritage Center & Museum’s event will be St. Patrick’s Day themed! Samantha Turner is in the studio to tell us all about it!
For more information please visit the German American Heritage Center & Museum’s Facebook page.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
