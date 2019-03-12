Living Local

St. Patrick's Day Kaleidoscope Workshop

Posted: Mar 12, 2019 11:35 AM CDT

Did you know that it was a German immigrant that made the kaleidoscope popular in the US?  Did you also know that the German American Heritage Center & Museum is hosting a kaleidoscope workshop this Sunday? Working with local artist Tom Chouteau—the German American Heritage Center & Museum’s event will be St. Patrick’s Day themed! Samantha Turner is in the studio to tell us all about it!

 

For more information please visit the German American Heritage Center & Museum’s Facebook page.

