St. Patrick's Day Kaleidoscope Workshop

Did you know that it was a German immigrant that made the kaleidoscope popular in the US? Did you also know that the German American Heritage Center & Museum is hosting a kaleidoscope workshop this Sunday? Working with local artist Tom Chouteau—the German American Heritage Center & Museum’s event will be St. Patrick’s Day themed! Samantha Turner is in the studio to tell us all about it!

For more information please visit the German American Heritage Center & Museum’s Facebook page.