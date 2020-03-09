St. Patrick’s Day | St. Patrick Society Quad Cities 

St. Patrick’s Day celebrates all things Irish, but Americans might be surprised to learn that the tradition of St. Patrick’s Day parades originated here in the United States. Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, was one of the most successful Christian missionaries in history. The first ever parade honoring St. Patrick was in New York City on March 17, 1762. The tradition continues to thrive throughout the entire country today, and the Quad Cities is no exception. The QC boasts the only interstate St. Patrick’s parade in the United States, an event that draws in tens of thousands of people.

To learn more, click here!