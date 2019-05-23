Star Wars in Concert | QCSO
The Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra is presenting Star Wars: A New Hope live in concert and we could not be more excited! Brian Baxter, Executive Director of the QCSO is in the studio today to tell us about what to expect from the series and how you can snag a pair of tickets!
For more information about available tickets, click here.
More Stories
-
Mike Schulz is back for his weekly…
-
Bret Dale, Director of Programming…
-
Chartered in 1957, the Bettendorf Rotary Club has more than 100 members…