Crafting can be a great hobby simply to have fun, but did you know research shows handmade creativity can make you healthier and happier? We checked out Studio D3 in Bettendorf to learn more about its workshops where you can hammer, stain and paint your way to a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

We talked with Mike Dynes, the co-owner of Studio D3, who sponsored this segment. To learn more, visit www.studiod3qc.com.