Studying Abroad | Rotary Youth Exchange

Movie Mike is back for his weekly installment at the movies! Last’s week’s films had some definite hits and misses—Mike loved “The Peanut Butter Falcon”, was iffy on “Ready or Not” and “Overcomer” and hated “Angel Has Fallen”. This week Ashe and Mike are discussing returning-solider drama, “Bennett’s War” and time-travel thriller “Don’t Let Go”.

