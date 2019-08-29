The Rotary Youth Exchange started in 1929 as a way to send young people around the globe to experience new cultures—about 9,000 rotary-sponsored students participate in the program every year. Joining us today to talk more about this program is the Rotary Youth Exchange Chair for Rotary District 6000, Doug Peterson, Lisa Truong, an exchange student who studied in Italy, and Jamie Christophersen—whose daughter studied in France as an exchange student.
Studying Abroad | Rotary Youth Exchange
