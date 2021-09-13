Suicide warning signs and what you should know with Vera French

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

Each year, millions of people think about attempting suicide and experts believe those numbers will be higher when new data is released. Here with us to tackle this difficult subject is Vera French CEO Dr. Rich Whitaker.
For more mental health resources visit verafrenchmhc.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Out & About | Living Local

More Out and About

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Farmer's Market Friday | Living Local

More Farmer's Market Friday

Live in Studio | Living Local

Trending Stories

Living Local