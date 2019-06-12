Summer Reading | Bettendorf Library
In an effort to prevent the “summer slide” which is a decline in reading ability, local libraries are offering a fun way for kids to stay engaged with books over summer vacation. Christine Garrow, School Liaison Librarian with Bettendorf Public Library, highlighted the ways families can get involved in the Summer Reading Program and other free events at the library this summer.
