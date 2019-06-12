Living Local

Summer Reading | Bettendorf Library

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 11:58 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:58 AM CDT

In an effort to prevent the “summer slide” which is a decline in reading ability, local libraries are offering a fun way for kids to stay engaged with books over summer vacation. Christine Garrow, School Liaison Librarian with Bettendorf Public Library, highlighted the ways families can get involved in the Summer Reading Program and other free events at the library this summer.

 

For more information about the programs at the Bettendorf Public Library click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected