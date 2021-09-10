T-shirt Tuesdays; Welcome Wednesdays; Supporting pups and honoring veterans | Feel Good Friday

Feel-Good Friday is an opportunity for us to showcase some good news happening in the Quad Cities. This week.

T-shirt Tuesdays is an initiative started by Rock Island High School teacher Kelly Young that encourages teachers to wear inspirational shirts. The campaign has reached educators in other states and continues to grow locally.

North Scott Junior High parents have started what is called Welcome Wednesdays. They greet students with positivity to start their day. They plan on doing this for the remainder of the school year.

The Living Local team met area veterans who flew in Dream Flights earlier this week. One of the groups there was from New Perspective in Silvis. Three veterans from their senior living community were honored.

It Takes a Village Animal Rescue & Resources is currently collecting supplies for the Louisiana Humane Society to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Supplies can be dropped off at Hy-Vee in Muscatine located at 2400 2nd Ave weekdays from 4-8pm, and weekends 8am-8pm, now through Wednesday, Sept 15. To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/ITAVARR.

