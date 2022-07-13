Today we were joined by Dr. Nathan Jacobs to talk about how Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine can get you back firmly on your feet.
For more information visit advrehab.com
Posted:
Updated:
Today we were joined by Dr. Nathan Jacobs to talk about how Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine can get you back firmly on your feet.
For more information visit advrehab.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]