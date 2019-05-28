Tasty Tuesday | Illinois Beef

Davenport Country Club’s Chef Aaron is here to talk all about the best ways to prepare beef on the grill! Chef Aaron is preparing a delicious beef tenderloin with mushrooms and sundried tomato faro!
For more information, click here.
by: Katie HendricksPosted: / Updated:
Davenport Country Club’s Chef Aaron is here to talk all about the best ways to prepare beef on the grill! Chef Aaron is preparing a delicious beef tenderloin with mushrooms and sundried tomato faro!
For more information, click here.