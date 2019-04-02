Tasty Tuesday | La Flama

Today on this Tasty Tuesday we have owner of La Flama Martin Garcia in the studio to talk about their history, and new location! Oh, and he also brought some incredible food by for us to try!
For more information please visit La Flama’s website.
